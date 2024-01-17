Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $45.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

