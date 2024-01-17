Shopify Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

