Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Expands By 5.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.0 days.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Ansell has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.66.
About Ansell
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.