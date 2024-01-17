Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 10.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 61,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $22.50.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.