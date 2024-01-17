Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 10.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 61,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $22.50.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.