Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Increases By 7.0%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,890,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 40,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.