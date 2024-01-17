Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 9.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 393,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.28.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,658. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.