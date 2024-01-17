Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Rises By 9.7%

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concord Acquisition Corp II

In other Concord Acquisition Corp II news, major shareholder Kepos Capital Lp sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $5,880,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 860.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 1,433,334 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

Shares of NYSE:CNDA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

