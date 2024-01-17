Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Drops By 9.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 510,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Five9 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. 181,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,421. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

