Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Expands By 11.1%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

