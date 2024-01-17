Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.55 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,791,000 after purchasing an additional 180,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

