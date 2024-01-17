SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. SiTime has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

