SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Increased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 582,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $65.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

