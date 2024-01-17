SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 340,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,061 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

