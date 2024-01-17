StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

