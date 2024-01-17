StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,795 shares of company stock worth $11,918,842 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

