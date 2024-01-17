StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

