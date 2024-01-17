StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
