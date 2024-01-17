StockNews.com Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.80.

ARCB stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 461.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

