Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.46. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

