Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 3,254,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,016. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.