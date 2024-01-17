Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 1,367,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

