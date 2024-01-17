Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.67.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

