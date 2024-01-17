TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.72. 10,479,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

