Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 668 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. 8,423,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

