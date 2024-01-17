Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 8,105 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,968,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,825,967. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

