Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.83. 28,221,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,327,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

