The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

HCKT opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

