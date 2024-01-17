The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.10. The company had a trading volume of 345,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

