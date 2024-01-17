The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.