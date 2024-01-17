The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,001 shares of company stock worth $7,476,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

