TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.28 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.