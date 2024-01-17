TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.28 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
