Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

