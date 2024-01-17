Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

