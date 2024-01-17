Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.46. 67,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,230. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.51. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

