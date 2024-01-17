Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,494 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

