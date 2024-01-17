Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $254.44. 62,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,720. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

