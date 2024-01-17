Townsend & Associates Inc Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,202 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. 1,064,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,410. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

