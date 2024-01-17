Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 5,759 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,193. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.95 and its 200 day moving average is $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.