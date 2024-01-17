Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 6,231 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 216,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 351,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $172.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

