Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.49. The company had a trading volume of 349,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,264. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.