Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
