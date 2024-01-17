Trust Co of Kansas Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CL opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

