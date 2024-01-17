Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 34,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 17,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.32. 727,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

