Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 377,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,918. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.