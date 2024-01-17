Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,273. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

