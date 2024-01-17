Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $700,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,652. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

