Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after buying an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. 7,216,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,746. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.