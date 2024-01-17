Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.42. 59,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

