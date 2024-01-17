Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

VGSH stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 288,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,936. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

