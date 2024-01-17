Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. 917,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,032,370. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

