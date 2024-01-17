Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,985 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,436,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,989,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

